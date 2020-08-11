On the evening of Aug. 8, 2020, Cherie Ann Schwing passed away peacefully in her home and into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior.
Cherie was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Muncie, Ind., and married her late husband, Melvin F. Schwing, in 1957. Both fell in love with the Coastside, making it their place of residency for over 50 years.
Cherie made a career for herself working for the Cabrillo Unified School District for many years. Some may remember her as the “Office Lady.” She enjoyed traveling, rock collecting and playing the piano, and was a devoted mother, wife and avid volunteer in the community. She enjoyed volunteering at Año Nuevo State Park, guiding tours and educating visitors about the giant elephant seals.
Cherie devoted her life to Christ and always lived a life of faith. Her place of worship was the Western Hills Church, in San Mateo, Calif.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Schwing Sr.
She is survived by her siblings, Sandra Neri and Bill Tate; loving sons Mel Schwing Jr., Joseph Schwing and Michael Schwing; beautiful daughter and son-in-law Chevonne and Michael Colucci; and grandchildren Melissa and Brittney Boyd.
Immediate family and friends will be celebrating her life privately.
