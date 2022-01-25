Charles Moses Gardner, 65, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by family. Charlie was born on Feb. 15, 1956, in Chattanooga, Tenn. He is preceded by his parents, Thomas Allen Gardner Sr. and Mary Leavell Gardner. Charlie is survived through his children, Kian and Kyla, his three brothers, Tommy, Chris, and Ellis, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Charlie was raised in Signal Mountain, Tenn., and attended the University of Arkansas. He recently retired from a long and successful career as a civil engineer, in which he coordinated large construction projects. Charlie shared many of his life experiences through two books he authored, "Always Remember This Moment" and "I Got This." Charlie was known by all who knew him as a kind-hearted and loving father who gave back to his community, such as serving as a Cabrillo Unified School District board chairman and helping countless individuals along his journey. Charlie treasured his family, from the East to West Coast, and left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. He was a devout Christian who lived life to his fullest, each and every day.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Charlie’s life at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Mariners Church, 100 Stone Pine Road in Half Moon Bay, Calif. The celebration of life is planned to be held outdoors.
In place of flowers, please make charitable donations to: Mariners Church, 100 Stone Pine Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.
