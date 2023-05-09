Charles (“Chuck,” “Charlie”) E. Schuttloffel, born May 28, 1970, in San Mateo, Calif., to parents Leslie Jane Crocker Schuttloffel, of Sebastopol, and William (“Bill”) Schuttloffel, of El Granada, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2023, in Mendocino County, Calif., at age 52.
Chuck grew up in Half Moon Bay and worked for many years in the family's commercial fishing business where he made many lifelong friendships. In 2009, he met Laura Cochrane and they relocated to Humboldt County where he was active with Telegraph Ridge volunteer fire department and worked as a defensible space inspector with Cal Fire.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; children Timothy (“Tig”) and Hazel, of Humboldt County, Sharon Schuttloffel, of Pioneer, and Steven Schuttloffel, of Bethel Island; granddaughter Athecia, of Bethel Island; brother Emiel and niece Aria; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Half Moon Bay, Sebastopol, Humboldt and across the country — all of whom he loved greatly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Bill; sons Billy and Charlie; grandparents Mary and Ed Schuttloffel, and Betty and Leonard Crocker; and his cousin Carmelo.
A celebration of Chuck’s life is scheduled for May 28, 2023, at American Legion Post 474 in Half Moon Bay. Please look to Facebook for an Event page with additional details. Another celebration will be held at a subsequent date in Humboldt for those unable to attend the Half Moon Bay occasion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.