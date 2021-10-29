A celebration of life will be held for Doug Obester from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Cozzolino Park, 12001 San Mateo Road (Highway 92), behind Sun Studios, in Half Moon Bay.
We would like to share a moment with all of you who knew Doug, if you are able to attend.
