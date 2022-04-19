Cathie (McAllister) Treulich succumbed to injuries from a tragic auto accident from which her granddaughter, Hailee, is now recovering.
She was a San Francisco native of the Sunset, St. Gabriel’s, Mercy and USF (’68). Cathie was a dedicated teacher in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay (El Granada) where she lived for 40+ years. She was involved with her children’s and grandchildren’s activities — soccer, softball, drama and horseback riding — by driving, coaching and room parenting.
She loved her time spent at Clear Lake with family and friends, waterskiing, boating, reading and barbecuing. She cherished her longtime friendships with "The Mercy Girls."
Cathie is survived by Hailee and Paul (two grandchildren whom she was raising), daughter Kristen and her three children (Jalani, Amel and Miles), brother Tom, sister Chrystal, ‘Cousin’ Erick, ex-husband Bob, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Stephanie and brother Dick.
The family thanks the Half Moon Bay community for their outpouring of love and support, especially John and Ginger Cutter, Jennifer Lockhart and Lisa Warner Cary, and Kristen’s high school friends. A summer memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for Hailee and Paul’s care: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-the-treulich-family.
