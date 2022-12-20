Catherine Burns, known by her friends as “Kay,” died
peacefully the morning of Nov. 21, 2022, at Hospice House in Redwood City after a long illness. Kay was surrounded by her loving family and close friends during the last period of her life.
Born in San Francisco, Kay moved to Half Moon Bay in 1969 with her family. Thereafter, she became a well-known and loved Coastside resident. Kay moved every year as a child, as her father was in the U.S. Navy, but once she settled and made Half Moon Bay her home, she never wanted to leave.
Kay enjoyed her volunteer activities at the Pumpkin Festival, Coastside Hope, Abundant Grace, and the good works of her church. She loved being a major part of the Half Moon Bay Yacht Club, serving as commodore in 2006. After working for the Cabrillo Unified School District and the Beach Comber newspaper, she was a local Realtor for many years with Coldwell Banker, sharing her love of the Coastside with her clients.
Kay was best known for her playful sense of humor and generous nature. She was an amazing Elf assisting Santa locally every holiday season.
Kay was preceded in death by her son Bryan Edenson and is survived by her son Steven Edenson, as well as granddaughters Sophia and Colleen.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2023, at the Coastside Lutheran Church, 900 N. Cabrillo Highway in Half Moon Bay, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Half Moon Bay Yacht Club, at 214 Princeton, Half Moon Bay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Abundant Grace or Coastside Hope.
