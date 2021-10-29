Dr. Carolyn Seaton, a 53-year Coastside resident, passed away at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center on Oct. 6, 2021, from neuroendocrine cancer.
Carolyn was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Clarksville, Texas. Her father was an equipment operator for an international construction company, affording the opportunity of traveling for work. Along with her family, Carolyn spent her childhood living in many different and unique places such as: Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Dacca/Pakistan, Taiwan, Utah, Lake Tahoe, and finally California.
After graduating one year early from Menlo-Atherton High School, Carolyn declined to travel on with her family to live in Australia and instead pursed her career in nursing. She first worked at San Mateo County Hospital as an LVN while earning her RN at College of San Mateo. Following this, she worked in the ICU and then the emergency room at Seton Hospital in Daly City as well as a mobile ICU nurse. Carolyn deeply valued education and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College, a master’s from University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. from University of San Francisco. Carolyn was absolutely passionate about the nursing and health care profession. During her career, she spent 41 years as an RN, worked as an MICN, and was a college nursing instructor at both CSM and San Jose Evergreen Community College. Carolyn retired as a nurse educator for San Mateo County Hospital.
Carolyn was well traveled and had colorful stories of all the places she lived and visited such as: England, Amsterdam, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Tahiti. She enjoyed traveling and immersing herself in the art, food, architecture, music, and people.
Helping people was at Carolyn’s core. She was often offering to lift others. Carolyn was a feminist at heart, always trying to empower women. She volunteered as a speaker and advocate against domestic violence, and was a board member of the American Association of University Women in Half Moon Bay. She was also a docent for the HMB History Association.
Above all, Carolyn loved being with her family. She was a proud mother and grandmother. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and delighted in watching them grow. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Sara Davis. She is survived by her loving partner of 22 years, Martin Paul; children Jason and Michelle, and daughter-in-law Tarrone; grandchildren Adam, Brady and Alexa; three sisters and a brother; and nieces and nephews.
