A heartbroken Coastside family mourns the sudden death of a wife, mother, daughter and sister on May 19, 2021.
Caroline Malia Moberg was born in Kahuku, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 1984. Overjoyed parents Matthew and Mardee Schweikert and older brother Ian welcomed her into this world. Bringing a spirit of aloha with them, Caroline’s family moved to California in 1986, living first in Montara, then on Arbor Lane in Moss Beach. Caroline attended Alameda Station preschool and local public schools: Farallone View Elementary, Cunha Middle School and graduated from Half Moon Bay High School with honors in 2002, receiving the CUTA scholarship. She was a gifted ballerina who danced at Susan Hayward School of Dancing for 15 years. She attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2008 with a bachelor’s in kinesiology. She received a Master of Education in special education from Notre Dame de Namur University in 2011.
Caroline began her teaching career at Cupertino High School in a collaboratively developed communication program for autistic students. After ten years at CHS, she was hired to be the resource specialist at Hillsborough North Elementary School, where she was employed at the time of her death. Teaching was her passion.
In 2013, Caroline married Nils J. Moberg at a small family ceremony in the redwoods of Los Gatos. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Luke Matthew born in 2015 and Celina Marie born in 2017, who were the absolute joy of Caroline’s life. The family resides in Half Moon Bay.
Caroline Malia is predeceased by her father, Matthew Paul Schweikert, who died in 2005. She is survived by her husband, Nils, son Luke and daughter Celina; mother Mardee Schweikert of Moss Beach; older brother Ian Schweikert and Christina Leonor of the North Coast; younger brother Jeffrey Schweikert and his wife, Chai, of San Bruno; sister Brittainy Seva, husband Cris and family of Half Moon Bay; father- and mother-in-law Nils and Beth Moberg, of Half Moon Bay; brother- and sister-in-law Anders and Rachel Moberg and family of Half Moon Bay; brother-in-law Karl Moberg, of San Mateo; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends both near and far.
Throughout her life, Caroline was a peacemaker, a collaborator, an optimist and humanitarian whose selflessness consistently benefited everyone she knew. Her creative talents, tenacious spirit, kind heart, graceful posture, thoughtful gifts and sense of humor made others feel comforted in her presence. Caroline was truly a giver. She loved being a teacher and a mother, sharing a wonder of learning and joie de vivre. Caroline walked lightly and gently on the earth, caring for people and immersing herself in the beauty of nature. Our lives are so much better for having been connected to hers. We will miss her every day, forever. Please join her family at an open house to honor Caroline’s memory on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mavericks House, 107 Broadway, Half Moon Bay, from 3 to 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.