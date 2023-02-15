Longtime Kings Mountain and Coastside resident Carol Forster passed on Feb. 1, 2023. She was 90 years old.
Carol and her future husband, David Forster, were from Ohio and attended THE Ohio State University. They were Buckeyes! The family moved from the East Coast to California in 1966 when David, an Air Force Two pilot, joined Pan American Airways. The family moved to a country home on Kings Mountain, where Carol lived for 57 years.
Carol was a very active resident of the Coastside and Kings Mountain. She was president of the Coastside PTA in the early 1970s. Carol was a real estate agent with a reputation for being a tough business person who was knowledgeable and exhibited high integrity. She was a key member in the Kings Mountain Association (KMA) and the Kings Mountain Art Fair from the late 1960s through 2020s. Carol loved to travel and visited every continent, except Antarctica.
Carol is survived by her two sons, David Jr. and Doug; three grandchildren, Jessica, Conrad and Dana; and her great-grandson, Benjamin. Carol requested no service or gathering in her honor. A donation in her name can be made to the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade Inc. (KMVFB Inc.), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by sending a check to:
Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade, Inc., 13889 Skyline Blvd., Woodside, CA 94062
Carol Forster has passed. May her spirit continue!
