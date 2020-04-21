Carol Ann Brown, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 79 on Monday, April 5, 2020, in Auburn, Calif.
Carol was born on March 22, 1941, in San Francisco to Frank and Rosemary Martinez. She spent her childhood years enjoying the outdoors with her sisters, Rosemarie and Bobby. She met Mary Semisch, her lifelong best friend of 65 years, in her teens. Carol attended Balboa High School in San Francisco and graduated Don’s Beauty School in 1958.
Carol became a mother, her most honored title, when she gave birth to Deborah Ann. She married her late husband, Rich Montero, and added two daughters to the family: Michelle Marie and Jennifer Rose. In 1975, Carol married Milton Vanoie Brown and they completed their family when she gave birth to Rebecca Carol. Carol and Milton shared a loving life together for the next nearly 45 years.
Carol had a passion for doing hair and became a shop owner in South San Francisco and then again in El Granada. She eventually chose to work out of her home salon, doing hair for family members, friends and neighbors, while also being present for her family. She took pride in caring for her home and providing her family with home cooked meals each day. Carol and Milton retired to Lincoln, Calif., in the early 2000s. She always missed her home and loved ones in Half Moon Bay.
Carol was the matriarch of her family and was proud to be a loving wife, mother and nana. She was very proud of her grandchildren. She was a believer in Christ and she truly cared about people. She was compassionate and kind, spunky and strong. Her eyes lit up the room and her laugh was infectious. She loved to dance and spend time with friends and family. She was a light to all she loved.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, and by her daughter, Deborah. She is survived by her husband Milton, daughters Michelle, Jennifer and Rebecca, by grandchildren James, Diannah, Richard, Joshua, Anneliese, Luke, Diego, Brooke, Jason and Zackary and great-grandchildren Andersyn and Lydia.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.