Carmen Wood, a resident of Half Moon Bay for the past eight years, passed away peacefully May 26 at the age of 96.
Born in Manhattan, Carmen was a city girl who married a country boy. The decades of her life spanned two worlds — from a math analyst for Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego to a log home in the mountains of Eastern Washington. This dichotomy was accepted with an infectious laugh and eyes always smiling.
Her husband of 69 years, Bob Wood, was a man of the wilderness who read himself into an education while she took her college math skills into computing, when that meant calculating with pencil and paper. Their mutual intelligence joined their minds as tightly as they held each others’ hands.
Throughout her life, Carmen’s interests and talents were many and varied — college fencing, painting, Spanish dancing, playing classical piano, chess, pinochle, her beloved dogs and going to breakfast every morning with her friends.
Her last career involved operational calculations for the Rocky Reach Dam on the Columbia River. The supervisor was surprised when a woman first appeared in a facility populated only by men. There was no women’s restroom. It did not take long for the crew to admire Carmen, whom they affectionately called the “dam woman.” She considered this a badge of honor.
Throughout the years and until her last hours, she could hold an animated conversation on almost any subject, and yet easily read the underlying emotions of family and friends. And there was an unnerving prescience of family dangers. Even if a thousand miles distant, she would call with concern, knowing that someone’s life needed care.
Although not a person of a formal religious nature, Carmen recalled a time many years ago when she was very ill and experienced a vision of Jesus at her bedside and heard the words, “Do not be afraid, for I am with you.” As promised, she is with Him now.
Carmen is survived by her loving son, Bill Wood, and daughter-in-law Laurel Cole, of Half Moon Bay; granddaughter Jen Wood, of Palm Springs; nephew Ronnie Beck and wife Gerry, of San Gregorio; niece Carol Fogel and husband Rick, of Redwood City; nephew Harry Henderson and wife Sandra, of Wenatchee, Washington; step-granddaughter Cameron McIntosh Crowley and husband John and step-great-granddaughters Clair and Madeline Crowley, of San Mateo.
She was recently preceded in death by her beloved black dog, Lady, her constant companion, who no doubt is joyful to see her again.
At Carmen’s request, no memorial service will be held.
