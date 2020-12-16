Carlo Pacini, age 89, and a resident of Half Moon Bay, went home to be with our Lord on Dec. 1, 2020. Carlo passed away peacefully of natural causes with family at his side.
Carlo was born in South San Francisco on Dec. 28, 1930, to Ruggero and Emilia Albiani Pacini. He graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1950.
Carlo was drafted into the Army in 1951 and completed the Basic Airborne Course as a qualified parachutist at Fort Benning. Ga. In 1954, Carlo completed the prescribed course in Advanced Airborne Subjects and Jumpmastering Techniques at Fort Campbell, Ky., and earned the rate as a qualified jumpmaster. He was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Sergeant First Class in March 1955.
Over the years, Carlo worked at various jobs, including working with his father on a ranch in Santa Cruz, and returning from the service, in San Gregorio. He has operated Coastside Patrol and Investigations with his brothers Louis and Gilbert. In 1961, he was elected by the members of the Half Moon Bay Police Reserve Force as their first chief of staff. He served the department in that capacity until 1965 when he married Barbara and went into the plumbing contracting business. Carlo is a retired member of Local No. 467 United Association of PIumbers and Pipe Fitting Industry in Burlingame, Calif. He is a member of the American Legion Post 474 on the Coastside and is a past commander (1971).
Carlo is predeceased by his parents, Ruggero and Emilia, and his brothers Louis and Gilbert Pacini. His survivors include his wife, Barbara (Loucks/Molina), of 55 years, his sister Helen Caselli (Scotty) of Sacramento, Calif., Carlo’s daughters by previous marriages are Donna Christensen (Tim) of Lodi, Calif., Toni Pacini of Las Vegas, and Taneen Pacini of Grand Rapids, Minn. Carlo was a loving stepfather to George Molina (Lisa) of Half Moon Bay and Annette Molina Smith (Chuck) of North Bend, Wash. Carlo and Barbara have six grandchildren, David Arechiga, Cody Presley, Allie Molina, Greg Molina, Austin Smith and Summer Smith Huber (Eric), and four great-grandchildren.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no public service. If desired, a donation in Carlo’s memory may be offered to: Mariners Community Church, 100 Stone Pine Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 or your favorite charity.
You will be missed, my sweetheart. May you rest in Heavenly Peace.
