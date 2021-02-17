Whether you knew him as the Herm, Hermie, Uncle Billy, teacher, mentor, colleague, friend, or Bill, as he was known here in Half Moon Bay, Carl William Hermanson was one of a kind.
Bill, who taught art and sculpture at HMBHS from 1964 to 1981, was a talented artist, an eloquent and animated speaker, as well as a compassionate and supportive listener for many. His sharp wit and keen sense of humor, combined with the above-mentioned attributes, made him a legend in his own time.
Mr. Hermanson’s humble beginnings in Wyoming quickly expanded to embrace his lifelong passion for and involvement in theater. Bill was the perfect example of Mr. Show Business.
A drama scholarship right out of Sheridan High School paved the way for his degree from Regis University in Denver, Colo. Over the years, Bill was an actor, production director, set designer, and lighting director, working in over 75 productions. Bill’s talents touched and influenced many high school, college, community, stage and TV presentations throughout his colorful and rewarding career.
Bill Hermanson left his indelible mark on the students and staff of Half Moon Bay High School. He was known for his fondness of coining clever nicknames for students and faculty.
While in Half Moon Bay, Hermanson oversaw, produced, and directed many of the school plays. Those accomplishments, as well as his creative and entertaining art department classes, remain in everyone’s treasured memories.
Mr. Hermanson spent his final years in Portland, comforted by his first love, the Catholic Church.
He expressed his appreciation and affection for the many friends who stayed in touch with him, especially for Stephen Emerson Gravelle, who was his caregiver for the last 10 years of his life, his personal chef, roommate, and best friend ever.
With the greatest love and respect, we honor Bill with a most grateful and well-deserved Standing-O as he has taken his final curtain call.
