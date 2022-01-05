Carl Henry DalColletto, Jr. passed away in Auburn, CA on December 10, 2021 at the age of 71.
Carl was born and raised in San Mateo, CA He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed racing dirt bikes and cruising the town in his hot rods.
He moved to the coastal hamlet of Loma Mar, CA in 1976 where he made many friends, and participated in coed softball, horseshoes, and coached Little League baseball. He also took up the sport of golf at that time. It was here that he met and married Kim, his third wife, and had a daughter, his only child.
He began his career as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator. He then became an underground utilities locator, ending his career as supervisor of the electric utilities department. He retired from the City of Palo Alto in 2003 and moved to a 40 acre ranch in Georgetown, CA where he indulged his creative side by carving wood spirits from pine knots found on the property. He resided in the town of Cool, CA for the last 12 years of his life, where he was active in the local golf club the HOGGS (Happy Old Geezer Golfers).
He is survived by a daughter, Haley DalColletto, ex-wife and significant other of 28 years Kimberly McIntosh, his younger sister Yvonne Myers and niece Alexis, as well as his six cousins.
A memorial service will be held in Pescadero, CA at a future date, per Carl’s wishes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.