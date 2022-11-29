On Nov. 7, Carin Bea Feldman (nee Lieb), of Half Moon Bay, Calif., known as “Bubbie” to her family who loved her, peacefully passed away with her husband and children by her side. She was the beloved wife, best friend and partner of 50 years of Dr. Paul R. Feldman, loving mother of Mimi Kravetz (and Mimi’s husband, Lee Kravetz), of Berkeley, and son Shane H. Feldman (and Shane’s wife, Julie Tibbitt), currently of Laurel, Md., and deeply beloved Bubbie of Sabine Hava Feldman, Elliott Tibbitt Feldman, Alec Sawyer Kravetz, Chloe Willa Kravetz, and Lily Marie Tibbitt. Carin was also a loving sister of the late Cynthia Lieb, Hilarie Lieb (and her husband, Morrie Goldman) and Irwin Lieb (and his wife, Elise Lieb), and sister-in-law to Bonnie Feldman (surviving spouse of Paul’s older brother, Sidney Feldman), Laura (surviving spouse of Paul’s younger brother, Craig Feldman). She was highly adored and deeply cherished by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
While Carin most recently resided in Half Moon Bay, she and Paul had many wonderful homes, friendships and communities over the years, including in Connecticut, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, and her birth home in New Jersey.
Carin’s love of life, endless energy, warmth, optimism and strength of character lifted and inspired everyone around her. She taught those who had the opportunity to know her about the importance of making others feel good about themselves. Carin saw the beauty of people, and treated the present as a gift. She befriended people everywhere she went and made lasting friendships.
In 1972, Carin graduated from Adelphi University with a bachelor's in speech pathology, and in 1975 from Brooklyn College with a master's in speech and language pathology. She had an exceptional, decades-long career in her profession and worked in every aspect of the field. She worked with people of all ages and backgrounds at schools for the deaf, at an ENT practice, at hospital rehab programs, at Georgetown University Pediatrics, and in foreign-accent reduction with business professionals. She taught at George Washington University, Gallaudet University and Loyola University, and continued to supervise countless graduate students right up until her last days.
Carin also taught American Sign Language to those who wanted to be part of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. She traveled to India with Smile Train to help cleft-palate patients. Among her proudest accomplishments was helping build and manage the speech program at the JEWELS school in Baltimore, an inclusive Jewish school for children with and without special needs. Her impact on each individual she worked with, and each student she mentored, was profound and will have lasting influence on them and those they, in turn, help.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, N.J. Memorial services and Shiva will also be held in California and Maryland. If desired, contributions may be made in Carin’s honor to the JEWELS school in Baltimore at: https://www.jewelsschool.org/carinfeldman.
