On Friday, March 31, 2023, our beautiful daughter Camille passed away at home. Camille was a loving mother to Vivian and we are so blessed that she has left us with such a beautiful gift.
Camille was born on the Coastside, and, as she grew older, she loved it here more with each year. Camille was a proud licensed pharmacy tech in San Carlos where she worked for the last six years. Camille loved doing hair, makeup and nails on herself and others. She was the one in the family to cut everyone's hair. She loved shopping!! Camille was and forever will be a one-of- a-kind shining light who touched those in her life and will be greatly missed by all.
Recently, Camille looked up to our Lord and she truly believed in His presence, and, at that moment in her life, she embraced Him with all of her heart. Truly converting herself to His love and forgiveness. We believe her spirit will continue to be with us now and forever. Camille was not only a daughter, but she was a mother to Vivian who is now 8 years old. Vivian was her pride and joy, and she did everything she could for her daughter.
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Kristy McGhee, her brother, Jacob, daughter Vivian, and grandparent Janet Fetter. Camille has many aunts and uncles and cousins: uncle Kirk Fett.er, auntie Chanida Fetter, cousin Annie Fetter, great-auntie Kellee Fetter, great-uncle Steve Fetter, cousins Casey Fetter, Austin Fetter, Dylan Fetter, Christian Fetter, aunties Catherine Staal, Beth McGhee, uncle Kenny McGhee, cousins Rachel Sudano, Kenny Staal, Ryan Staal, John McGhee, and Gina McGhee.
