Feb. 24, 1956 – Jan. 9, 2020
Bruce passed away very suddenly, and much too young, from a heart attack. He became a software engineer in the eighth grade, and was a hacker, a geek’s geek. Bruce enjoyed coding.
He had worked with a variety of Silicon Valley companies — Silicon Graphics, Inktomi, Yahoo, Wink Technologies and Google — before joining Pandora Media in 2015. His hobbies were basketball, yo-yos, photography (note the photo from the 2019 total eclipse in Chile), travel, restaurants and coding. He was born in Chicago, raised in Kankakee, Ill., educated at University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a 23-year resident of Half Moon Bay. Bruce loved the Bay Area and the excitement of the Silicon Valley.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Leonard; his mother, Bernice Karsh; sisters Diane Covert and Irene Hughes; a nephew and nieces; and many friends. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. Bruce’s favorite causes were the ACLU and the Democratic Party.
