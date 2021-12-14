Half Moon Bay, CA (94019)

Today

Rain showers this morning with a steady, soaking rain during the afternoon hours. Increasing winds. High 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.