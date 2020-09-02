On July 31, 2020, Bradley (Brad) Albert Seitz, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a nine month battle with cancer. He fought extremely hard, he endured so much, and he never gave up. We will always be amazed at the determination and spirit he showed throughout his illness.
The world was blessed when Brad was born, Sept. 8, 1972. He was welcomed as the first grandchild on both sides of the family. Brad loved and was loved deeply by his family and friends. He was truly a Good Samaritan within his community and helped others with tasks big and small his entire life. He was a selfless, loving and an all-around happy guy. Brad would literally give the shirt off of his back for his friends and family.
Brad was born and raised in Half Moon Bay. He leaves behind his sister, Annette Seitz Parker (Robert), his niece, Ella Parker, his
cousins Eddie and Katie Mendes, (their children, Emma, Sydney, and Addison), Jennifer Jennings (Michael), and their kids, Hailey, Gracie, and Madison, and Jennifer’s son Travis. Brad joined his heavenly family Michael Seitz (dad), Jacqueline Lazarus (mom), Albert Lazarus (grandfather), Antoinette Lazarus (grandmother), Gregory Lazarus (uncle) and Karen Lazarus Donovan (aunt). Brad was the best big brother Annette could have ever asked for. He was also a loving cousin to Jenny and Katie, and the most fun uncle ever …Uncle Braddy!
Brad’s dimple-filled smile was frequent and contagious. He loved to make people laugh, in a tender-hearted way. Brad brought joy to all who were blessed to know him. He took after his mom with his great sense of humor. He had such a generous heart too.
“Burnout Brad” could be spotted occasionally off road with some puffs of black smoke trailing his ride. He loved speed. He was also enjoyed dirt bike riding as a kid and an adult. He loved speed!
Brad was a true El Granada local. He lived there, enjoyed his morning Kona coffee there, and also worked at El Granada Market as his first job as a butcher. Many locals have the sound of Brad’s custom diesel engine ingrained in their minds as he cruised around El Granada visiting friends and family, and often dropping off produce from his close friends at Iacopi Farms. Brad and the Iacopis enjoyed many hours of farming – especially with the big engine tractors!
Brad was a brilliant, hard-working guy. Brad followed in his dad’s footsteps and worked as a stationary engineer for Local 39 Union for nearly 30 years, and spent most of his career in hospital care at Seton Hospital and Seton Coastside.
Brad was a “good ol’ boy”, and he also enjoyed hunting, ducks and deer.
Brad was a volunteer for Dream Machines here in Half Moon Bay for over 20 years. Brad will be missed by his friends and community that are part of the Dream Machines annual event, but his memory will live on.
Family meant the world to Brad. The last months of his life, he was cared for and loved by his family. He was one of the rocks of our family and has left a huge hole in our hearts when he left. But we know we will see him again! Praise God for that. We love you forever Braddy! “Always pray, and never give up - Luke 18:1.” Brad’s family would like to thank all of the love received from the Half Moon Bay community. Every message, card and call has meant so much to us.
In Lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations can be made online, by mail, or by phone.
These donations will go directly to the lab at UCSF where Brad’s oncologist, Dr. John Gordan, is doing research directly related to Brad’s cancer. All donations of any amount are greatly appreciated in brad’s honor. Thank you!
Online: https://makeagift.ucsf.edu/. (Click “Direct your gift to a specific area,” choose “Other”, type Dr. John Gordan Research Fund. Then check the box below indicating that it is a memorial gift in tribute to Brad.
Mail: Make checks payable to UCSF Foundation and designate to Dr. John Gordan Research Fund. UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-033
Phone: Please call (877) 499-UCSF.
Brad was wonderful, kind, and generous with his fix-it know-how and can-do spirit. I worked with him at Seton Coastside and there wasn’t any job too big or too small that Brad couldn’t or wouldn’t do. He was a humble, generous person whose absence will be felt by many. Rest In Peace, Brad. May his family take comfort in knowing he did many good things and touched many lives here on the coast.
