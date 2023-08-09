The world was blessed in 1952 when Bonnie Ann Carroll was born to Paul and Bonnie Carroll. The middle child of five kids, her childhood was centered in the rural life outside Montara, Calif., riding horses and mules in the hills and beaches. This led to many accomplishments in gymkhanas and horse shows, along with friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Bonnie worked as a flagger with DAS-Co for many years after being a grocery clerk and office worker. Living and hunting in the Siskiyou Mountains of California with her first husband, Jim Weldon, held fond memories for her. Bonnie enjoyed being a single mother with the birth of her only child, Keywii, in October 1993. This did not stop her from “adopting” and loving many of Keywii’s friends. Bonnie married Clinton Hall in 2000, and they settled into a peaceful life in Middleton, Idaho, with Keywii, Bonnie’s beloved horse, Ginger, and several equally beloved dogs and cats, until Clint’s death in 2014.
Bonnie lived a life of integrity, dedicated work and warm acceptance of family, friends and neighbors. She could always be counted on to give no-nonsense advice for any problem. For those who knew her, she was strong and stubborn until her last day.
Bonnie left us on July 26, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Keywii, sister Mollie and brothers Jeff and Bill, as well as countless cherished friends and family members. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.