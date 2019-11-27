Revered science teacher to many Half Moon Bay High School alumni, Bob Swift recently exercised his right to die with dignity assisted by his hospice team. Ever the leader, he chose his means, his time and his place: a plot in historic Purissima Cemetery, where friends assisted in his green burial on Oct. 25, 2019.
Bob was born in Tsingtao, China July 5, 1930, where his father worked for Standard Oil. Bob graduated from Alameda High School. While earning a degree in geology from the University of California, Berkeley, he rowed crew in an eight-man shell.
At Berkeley, Bob became an avid mountaineer, learning rock climbing skills with the Sierra Club rock climbing section.
Upon graduation, he served in the Army for two years as an artillery officer, during which time he learned to fly.
A pioneering Yosemite Big Wall climber, Bob did a number of first ascents during the golden age of Yosemite climbing. Bob was a member of the only American climbing expedition to make a first ascent of one of the world’s 14 8,000-meter peaks, Gasherbrum 1 (26,510 feet) in the Hindu Kush. He was also a member of other expeditions in Pakistan, Alaska and the Yukon.
He owned and operated the Palisade School of Mountaineering in the High Sierra. As a professional guide, he led many trips for Mountain Travel to Nepal and Kenya.
He was introduced to sailing as a boy by his father. Bob discovered the joys of ocean sailing on a voyage to Hawaii in 1970. Soon after he purchased the yacht “Tyche,” a 34-foot yawl. Between leading treks in Africa and guiding climbers in the Sierra, Bob sailed with two others to the Galápagos Islands and back in 1972 on an epic four-month voyage. He owned a number of boats in his life, the last, “Shanti,” Nordic tug berthed in Anacortes, Wash., base for many summer cruises in Canadian waters.
After teaching in Half Moon Bay, he taught in Firebaugh with Leamon Hansen. Bob was an editor of Random House’s earth sciences textbooks.
His marriage to Connie Nystrom ended 1968. His second wife was Karen Van Winkle, a Ph.D in zoology, whose research took them to universities in San Diego and Texas before settling at Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff.
Bob, became an adjunct professor at NAU, where he developed programs to take science enrichment programs to rural schools. His pride project was a trailer equipped with a dozen computer stations and several telescopes. Holding classes during the day and star-parties at night, he taught at many Navajo and Hopi reservations in Arizona.
Bob returned to the Coastside in 2014. Continuing his physically active life aboard a three-wheeled recumbent tricycle, he clocked nearly 5,000 miles over the last five years, He took his last ride two days before ending his life at age 89.
He is survived by his older brother, David, of Honolulu.
