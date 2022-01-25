Bob Tucker died of natural causes, peacefully at home, with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan, and his parents, Sid and Mary Tucker.
Bob was born in Paso Robles, Calif., and grew up during the Depression and War years. He enjoyed playing, hunting, fishing, and being with his siblings, Sam Tucker, Mary Cornwall, Chickie Godsey, and Cliff Tucker. He graduated from Paso Robles High School and entered the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. After his Honorable Discharge in 1948, he returned to Paso Robles. A rancher at heart, he worked with local ranches and harvesting crews. He also worked for the Farmers Alliance, as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and in the oilfields of Standard Oil.
Bob married the love of his life, Joan Daniels, in 1952. They had two sons, Russ and Doug. They loved their life together for 63 years. He now joins her for eternity.
Bob began a new career in 1961 with the Division of Highways, now Caltrans. He began as a Maintenance Worker II in Hollister, then El Centro, and finally, Half Moon Bay, where he became Foreman. Through hard work, night school and excellent mentors he became Region Manager of San Jose territory. There, he was in charge of employees, equipment and the recovery of roads and infrastructure after the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. He retired in 2000 with many commendations and statewide recognition.
Bob and Joan enjoyed travel. They visited all 50 states, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, much of Western Europe, and took a family trip to China, 22 countries in total. The stories of their adventures were enjoyed by all. He enjoyed a round of golf and lived a great life.
Bob loved the people and history of Half moon Bay. He joined the Volunteer Fire Department when he first moved to town. He rose to the rank of captain. He continued to serve on the Fire Board and was instrumental in getting the new fire station built on Main Street. He
also served on the coastal Planning Commission. His civic involvement also included the Lions Club, the I.D.E.S. Society, SIRS, the Portuguese Culture group, and the Spanishtown Historical Society.
Bob is survived by his sons, Russ and Doug. Russ’s family includes his wife, Pia, daughters Vibeka, Camilla and Linnea, and four great-grandchildren. He also has many nieces and nephews who loved him and his great stories. He had a hug and a handshake for everyone. He was a good man, a good friend, a great dad. He will be missed.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to your local hospice or to the Half Moon Bay Volunteer Fire Department. A memorial and celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.
