Bob Carter was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo. Raised in the area, he attended the University of Missouri and the Art Students League in New York City. He graduated from Southern Illinois University.
When he first entered a classroom as a teacher, he felt he was born to be there. His art teaching career brought him to the Bay Area in 1964 and he served in the Sequoia Union High School District schools until 1995. He was devoted to teaching and to photography and painting. He painted every day of his adult life until incapacitated by cancer.
Bob was a loving father to Connie Lynn, Lynn Ellen, Ellen Elaine and Mariellen. He is survived by his daughters, five grandchildren, one great-grandson and his wife, Monalou. Friends and neighbors of Bob cannot remember him without a smile for his joy of life, his sense of humor and his generous spirit. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ACLU or the charity of your choice.
A gathering of family and friends will take place post-COVID-19 restrictions.
