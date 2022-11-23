Billy died suddenly at his home in Truckee, Calif., on March 7, 2020. He was 51.
Previously unable to hold a memorial due to COVID restrictions, we will have a tailgate party and pick-up softball game in his honor from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Smith Field in Half Moon Bay. Those who want to play (or still can), please bring equipment. Rain or shine, we will toast to his huge-hearted life at sunset, which is 4:50 p.m. that day. We will gather afterward at Cameron's Pub for those who wish to continue the celebration. Billy would be honored to have you join us on the 1000th day of his passing.
Billy was born in San Francisco where he was adopted by Robert and Joyce Evans. He was raised on the coast, where he worked hard and played harder. During his life, he was passionate about his work, sports, music, and, most importantly, the friends and family he loved. Billy was big-hearted, deeply caring, dedicated, wickedly smart, and witty as hell. His laugh and sense of humor were magnetic, and his passing has left all who loved him with a void in our hearts. He is survived by his three children, Hayden, Hayley and Harrison Evans; sisters Kathryn Evans Ames, Chris Presta, Keli Becker, Elizabeth Murray, Valerie Murray, and Marie Levar; brothers Bobby Evans and David Murray; his wife, Elizabeth Knier Evans; and his step-daughter, Olivia Smith.
His brother, Joel Williamson, passed away in 2021. Billy also leaves behind his nieces, nephews, and those he adopted in his heart as his extended family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.