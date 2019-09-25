Bill Van-Noland

Dear friends,
Thank you for joining me at my husband, Bill’s, Celebration of Life memorial service.
Over the years Bill touched so many lives in a special way. Bereavement is a difficult process that I am trying my best to work through, but my heart is lighted by your love and friendship. Good friends like you fill my heart with gratitude and appreciation. Thank you for attending and sharing heartfelt personal stories of the fun times you had, and thank you for the thoughtful bereavement cards with your lovely handwritten messages and for generously donating to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley Foster Program in Bill’s name.
With sincere gratitude,
Sonia King Van-Noland
