Bill Fetter passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at his home in Pescadero from kidney failure. He was 77.
Bill was born in Redwood City and grew up in San Carlos and Portola Valley. He graduated from San Carlos High School in 1963 and began his electrical apprenticeship. He married Janet Huff in 1965 and had two children. Bill worked for his father, George Fetter, at A/C Electric in San Carlos until George and Vee started Half Moon Bay Electric in 1966, where he worked until his retirement in 2009. Bill was an active member in the NECA and HMB Rotary for many years. As his children grew up, Bill spent many summers at Clear Lake driving his speed boats, water skiing and barbecuing.
Bill is survived by his ex-wife, Janet Fetter, of Millbrae, sister Kellee Ford, of Halfway, Ore., and brother Steve Fetter, of Half Moon Bay. He leaves behind his children, Kirk Fetter, of Placerville, daughter Kristy McGhee, of Pescadero, and grandchildren Jacob, Camille and Annie, and great-granddaughter Vivian.
