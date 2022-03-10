Bianca Marie DiVecchio

Bianca Marie DiVecchio passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, at her home in San Jose.

Born Dec. 4, 1994, she grew up in Foster City and spent weekends and summers with her dad, Joseph, enjoying visits with family and friends in Half Moon Bay, Pescadero and Castro Valley.

Bianca leaves behind her loving father, Joseph, and stepmother, Eva, brother Nick Crane, boyfriend Will Washington, and many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. She is buried at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.

We will always miss her smile, as it lit up the room. May she be blessed to spend eternity with God in heaven and be forever at peace.

