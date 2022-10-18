Beverly Jane Landess was with her family when she passed away peacefully in her Half Moon Bay home by the ocean, on Sept. 21, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Beverly is survived by her brother, William Turner, daughters Maryl Landess and Marnie Kelley, granddaughters Camille and Emily Kelley, Gabrielle and Amelia Landess, and by son-in-law Mark Kelley, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Gong Landess. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, James Landess, son James Landess Jr., grandson Ryan Kelley, and son-in-law Michael Halvorson.
The daughter of Leslie Gordon and Dorothy Turner, known by her family and friends as Bev and by her grandchildren affectionately as “Dobby,” she was born in Boise, Idaho, and had fond memories of growing up on the family ranch near the rural town of Harlan, Oregon. Bev graduated from Eddyville High School and began her college education at Oregon State University.
In 1951, Beverly married James (“Jim”) Landess, of Chitwood, Oregon. Soon after, they moved to Annette Island in Alaska, the beginning of their 66-year adventure together.
Bev and Jim settled in Sunnyvale, California, in 1954 where they started their family. Nineteen years later, they moved to a lovely home on the ocean in Half Moon Bay with their three children, where they enjoyed hosting family parties over the years.
While raising her kids, Bev resumed her education at San Jose State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree with a major in home economics and a minor in mathematics.
Bev then began what became an 18-year career teaching mathematics at Manuel F. Cunha Intermediate School in Half Moon Bay, where she was known as Mrs. Landess. Bev’s unique method of teaching students and her belief in the potential of her students led her to be remembered far beyond her teaching years as a beloved mentor.
Bev took particular interest in the advancement of young girls and women in the studies of math and science. This led to her involvement and support of her students through Expanding Your Horizons, a conference created to inspire girls to recognize their potential and pursue career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Bev went on to earn a master's degree in mathematics education at the University of San Francisco, her thesis focusing on encouraging young women in STEM fields.
A multitalented and multifaceted woman, Bev was extremely creative, which led to entrepreneurial pursuits as well. Bev started an antique business alongside her husband, Jim, and then created a fashion brand of wearable art pieces with her good friend and fellow Cunha teacher, Berta Bray. Their clothing brand Designing Women became well known and loved. Her loyal customer base appreciated the unique and quirky expression of her one-of-a-kind garments.
Bev was known for her love of food, outgoing personality, humor, loyalty to her friends and her love of family, travel, and especially travel with family. An avid reader of both classics and mysteries, Bev also loved shopping, decorating her house, and going out to lunch, especially at Barbara’s Fish Trap. She was a woman of wit, creativity and innovation, and never hesitated to share her opinions. She was a forward thinker with a sincere desire to know people and accept them as they are.
She will be missed.
Her family wishes to thank her devoted caregivers Rose and Guilie for their dedicated support and friendship during her final years.
Bev’s memorial celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at her home, 409 Wave Ave. in Half Moon Bay. The family welcomes those who knew and loved Bev and would like to pay their respects and share a memory of her.
If you would like to share your condolences or donate to Expanding Your Horizons, you may visit her memorial website at the following address: https://after.io/beverly-jane-landess-1
