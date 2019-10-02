On Sept. 12, 2019, Beverly J. Hawkes left this world to join her parents, Helen Faye (Watson) and Raymond Robert Baker.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1944, in Vancouver, Wash. The family, including her sister Marilyn and brother Jim, settled in San Mateo, Calif., in 1960. After graduating from San Mateo High School in 1962, she attended the Automation Institute in San Francisco, which led to several jobs in the high-tech industry, including Wilsey Ham in San Mateo, W. J. Purdy in Burlingame, and Ultek Division of Perkin-Elmer in Mountain View.
While there she met her future husband, Duane Holmes. They married and moved to Connecticut where Bev was a bank teller at Willimantic Trust Co. in Storrs and then at Hartford National Bank in Manchester. After a year, they moved back to California, where their two daughters were born. In 1975, they divorced and Bev went on to be employed by Gas Tech, Nortel and Sun Microsystems as a materials manager. She retired from the tech industry in 1999, but continued to work for eight years at Newbold Chiropractic in El Granada. She felt fortunate to be able to retire in Half Moon Bay.
Bev was a fashion icon and will be remembered for her style. She loved to dress in bold, vibrant colors and coordinated her glasses, earrings, belt, jewelry, purse and shoes! At one point it was believed that she owned over 20 pairs of glasses. She loved to shop, especially for jewelry with unusual and distinctive designs. She enjoyed attending art and wine festivals and owned several different Corvettes over the years. She loved sushi, seafood, pasta, mint-chocolate-chip ice cream, Reuben sandwiches, BV cabernet, Kendall Jackson chardonnay and sipping on manhattans and vodka-tonics. She loved to garden, play games, watch movies, go to San Francisco Giants games, walk her dogs and cruise the mall to people watch.
Bev also loved anything that related to the ocean as the beach was her happy place. She had a huge collection of driftwood, and she and her spouse also collected agates and sea glass. Considered advanced sea glass collectors, they displayed their treasures in 2006 at the North American Sea Glass Festival in Santa Cruz, Calif. Bev could expertly fold a fitted sheet and take any bouquet and make it gorgeous. She also shared her heart with many four-legged pooches in her lifetime.
Beverly is survived by her spouse of 25 years, Veronica Faria, by daughter Kimberlee (Robert) Kankel, by grandchildren Courtney (Chance) Gray, RJ, Ryan, Jacob and Jarred, by daughter Karna Holmes and grandchildren Brooke Bushaw (Kevin Neves) and Darrik Bushaw, by brother Jim (CeCe) Baker and sister Marilyn (Scott) Bernhard, and by nephews Marcus, Chad (Jason), several cousins, and her furry kids, Abby and Harley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following local charities that were close to Beverly’s heart, as she loved animals, our community and local youth:
Companions in Waiting: P.O. Box 213, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Coastside Hope: 99 Avenue Alhambra No. 1089, El Granada, CA 94018
CoastPride: P.O. Box 1699, El Granada, CA 94018
A Celebration of Beverly’s Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Douglas Beach House (home of Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society) 307 Mirada Road, in Half Moon Bay.
