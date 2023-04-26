Beverly Ann (Kosloske) DeBode lived a great life. Born to Carl and Cecilia Kosloske in St. Cloud, Minnesota, she was raised the daughter of a grocery store owner. She studied to be an X-ray technician and quickly fled the harsh Minnesota winters to live in sunny Santa Monica, Calif. She tells of her first day in Los Angeles, meeting up with a girlfriend she knew through school, riding around Hollywood in a convertible. What a time!
She worked in a doctor’s office and met Lou DeBode (who died in 1999) on a bus bench in Santa Monica. He asked her out and soon they were dating. He was a surfer, so she whipped him into shape, and he embarked on the career path of becoming a firefighter (who also surfed!).
They married and had twins, Kris (who diedin 2019) and Eric DeBode. She was a funny, sharp-witted, social mom and homemaker. She and Lou loved camping with their kids, and they had epic road trips visiting relatives and friends in California, Minnesota, North Dakota, Washington and Illinois. They threw fun holiday parties with friends and family, and had a lovely marriage. She was a very kind and generous person.
After the kids grew up, they bought an RV to live in for several years, and they traveled the country. She loved planning trips to see people, historical sites and beautiful places. They enjoyed going to Europe by backpack, sailing in Greece, trips to Hawaii and much more. Eventually, they landed in South Texas at Fun-n-Sun RV Park, a square mile of seniors in RVs (“Where it’s easier for God to pick us off!” she liked to joke.) They made lots of friends there, and, after Lou died in 1999, Bev lived at the park until 2022. She had great friends and a lively social life with the singles group.
She morphed into the quintessential grandmother in 2003 when Liliana was born, and perfected it in 2008 with Javier. She always bought the perfect gifts at the right age, and she made them feel special and loved. Her suitcase was always packed with M&M’s and Oreos for them, and she loved hearing about what they were doing.
COVID slowed everything down, and she became more solitary. After much cajoling, she moved in with Eric, Alice and the kids in Half Moon Bay last year. It was a delight to have her living with us. We went to the doctors often, and had a few hospital stays and surgical procedures. Clearly, she was slowing down a lot due to health problems. Nonetheless, she was always ready to hop in the car to go to the store, to pick up prescriptions, to go on weekend getaways with us, visit Filoli Gardens and more. She was always adventurous and fun. On Easter Sunday we drove over the Golden Gate Bridge to China Camp to see the wildflowers and she loved it.
This obituary would be incomplete if I didn’t mention what a card shark she was! She loved cribbage, bridge and other games, and she was always ready to play. Her sister, Sharon, and husband Don, recently visited, which was an unforgettable blessing. We sat around for several days just telling stories and playing games at the card table — her favorite thing to do. She will be missed more than words can express.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 27, at Our Lady of the Pillar Church in Half Moon Bay with a reception down the block at Abundant Grace immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity: Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, 515 Kelly Ave., Half Moon Bay, CA 94019, online at www.abundantgracecw.org
