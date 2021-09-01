Betty Ann McGuire Sadleir passed away at age 99, on April 23, 2021, in Belmont, Calif.
Betty was the only child of Ann Van Leeuwen McGuire and Archibald Crittenden McGuire, born on Nov. 4, 1921, in Billings, Mont. Betty was raised in Livingston, Mont. At age 17, she was accepted into the nursing program at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., and proud to serve during World War II as a nurse in the Army Nurse Corps. She worked as a nurse for decades. Betty met her future husband, Richard Oscar Sadleir Jr., and married in December 1948. They settled in Whittier, Calif., where they raised their family, and retired in Montara, Calif. They traveled the west extensively. Their favorite place was Betty’s hometown of Livingston, where they spent nearly 30 summers.
Betty’s family and friends will remember her for her deep faith in God, being a lover of jewelry, art, dogs and romance novels, as a creator of stained- glass art, stone sculptures, and sewer of doll clothes and outfits for her grandchildren, and so much more. She will be dearly missed, especially for her optimism, thoughtfulness, wisdom and sense of humor.
Betty always said she was so blessed to have her family, two grandkids and five great-grandkids. She is survived by her son, Rick Sadleir, and his friend Heidi; daughter Debbie Burkholder (husband John); daughter Melinda Proud (husband Bill); grandson Stephen Burkholder (wife Annie); granddaughter Elizabeth Hart (husband Jack); great-grandchildren James, Michael, Avery, Maggie and Daphne; and her dear friend for more than 70 years, Laura Anthony. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, in 2017. In September, a celebration of Betty’s life will take place in Montana with interment at Chico Cemetery.
