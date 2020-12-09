Bernard LaDuke Jr. (Bernie) and Seidy Chavez Sanchez left this world for the next in one another’s arms on Nov. 5, 2020. Born in 1949 and 1969, respectively, a landslide spawned by heavy hurricane rain destroyed their lives and home in San Vito, Costa Rica. They had lived in Half Moon Bay and run Perfect Image Orchids for over 20 years.
They recently celebrated their 25th anniversary and were living and loving their lives in their special paradise. Their family and many friends will remember how kind and generous they were and the many good times shared in California, Michigan, Costa Rica and many, many other places.
Bernie is survived by his mother, Alice (Billye), sister Donna and three daughters, Blythe, Morning Star and Alicia. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Sr.
Seidy is survived by her daughter, Alicia, mother Eva, and a large extended family in Costa Rica and in-laws in the United States.
A memorial service may be arranged in the spring.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.