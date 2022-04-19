Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and niece passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12.
Barbara was born on June 16, 1940, in Stacksteads, United Kingdom, to Wilfred and Doris Lomas. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and children in 1968. Barbara was a devoted wife to her husband, Tony, for 61 years, mother to her children Antony (Heidi) and Nicola (Chris), grandmother or “Gma” to Kristen, Hannah, Alaina, Colton, Riley and Taylor, and great-grandmother to Charlotte. Barbara is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Terrence and Irene Lomas, her Auntie Edith Haworth, as well as other relatives in the United Kingdom.
Barbara was a talented artist whose greatest pleasure was sharing her passion of decorative art painting with others through teaching. Her longtime and cherished friendships with her “Painting Ladies” will always be remembered for the shared love of the art and the crazy amount of time and energy they spent in its pursuit.
Barbara and Tony were lucky enough to have the best neighbors at their house on Johnston Street in Half Moon Bay. Over the past few years, their neighbors became like family by always checking in and providing support when needed. These cherished acts of kindness shall always be remembered. We are so thankful for the kind and compassionate care provided to Barbara by Maria’s Care Home staff, especially Maria, Lovely, Roselle and Rodel. During these past two years, the isolation and challenges faced during the pandemic could not have been eased without the genuine love and hard work of those who cared for Barbara when her family could not. We shall forever be grateful.
The family would also like to thank Tom Halloran of Duggan’s Funeral Service in San Francisco for his personal guidance.
A celebration of Barbara’s life is planned for this summer. In Barbara’s memory, we ask that you share any passion you have with those you love, whether it be your love of art, music, Christmas ornaments and Santas, antique dishes, ceramic roosters, or anything blue and yellow. Share these in memory of Barbara.
