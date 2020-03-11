Barbara Jane Guaraglia (nee Roessner) has passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif., surrounded by her close family.
She was born in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 3, 1935, to Grace (Smith) and Harry Roessner. At the age of 14 she moved with her mother and first stepfather, Bill Duhamel, to San Francisco, where they lived in the Sunset District. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. After Bill’s death, her mother remarried to John Guaraglia and moved to Millbrae, Calif., with John’s two sons, John and James.
In 1960, she married John and later had two sons, Mark and Steven, before settling in Half Moon Bay, Calif., in 1966. That is where she spent the rest of her life. In Half Moon Bay, she was a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 263, a property manager (along with her husband John) for Key Property Management for the rentals in the Pilarcitos Park area, then for Farm Bureau Insurance in 1973. She stayed with Farm Bureau/Cal-Farm Insurance, which later became Weller/O’Brien Insurance, until her retirement in 2013.
Barbara lost husband John in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Donalee Bartholomew (Mike), sons Mark Guaraglia (Ivette) and Steven Guaraglia (Anita), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.