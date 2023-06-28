On May 30, 2023, our beloved wife, mother and sister, Barbara Ann Krieger (Cameron), passed away at her home in Sonoma, Calif.
Barbara was born in Greenville, Calif., to Wilda and Richard Cameron on Sept. 20, 1962. At a young age she moved to the Reno/Sparks area of Northern Nevada, along with her sister, Kim, and brother Rich. There Barbara grew up, enjoyed her youth and created a life for herself that included many lasting friendships. In 1996, Barbara married Michael Krieger and soon relocated to Michael’s hometown of Half Moon Bay, Calif.
For the next 23 years, Barbara raised her two daughters, worked at a local real estate office and
became part of the community. She loved the lifestyle, what Half Moon Bay stood for and provided her
family. However, she never left her roots in Reno/Sparks and the special closeness she had with her dad, sister and brother. Every chance she had she would pack up the kids and visit her family and friends.
Barbara was a kind, compassionate person with a beautiful spirit and big heart to share with her family, her friends, and her fur babies. She enjoyed the simple things in life: morning coffee, a good book, '70s music, mystery crime shows, and a quiet drive on the coast. She loved nature and was a huge fan of music, attending many concerts throughout her life that ranged from Barry Manilow to Elton John to Rod Stewart to Tom Petty and Train among many others.
But her greatest joy was her daughters, Morgan and Brooke, whom she loved to the moon and back. Barbara raised them to be considerate, kind and polite while always sharing stories and childhood memories to help nurture her girls. As life moved forward and the girls went off to college or to start their careers across the country, Barbara enjoyed living vicariously through these now-independent, strong, young ladies, always asking for pictures of their daily lives, their puppies, and events or trips they had taken. She was so proud of her girls, her nephew, and nieces, and wanted to see their happiness through pictures.
Barbara did not ask for much and was devoted to her family. She always had a kind heart. Her compassion for others and a welcoming smile were the most important things she could offer.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael, daughter Morgan (husband Jeffrey), daughter Brooke, sister Kim, brother Richard, father-in-law Ray (Poppie), brother-in-law Barrett, sister-in-law Sonja, nephew Austin (wife Sophie), nieces Veronica and Catherine, members of the Cameron and Krieger families and many close friends.
A family service will be held later this summer at Prattville Cemetery in Plumas County, Calif.
