On Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, Arminda Rocha, loving wife and mother, passed away after a long illness, at the age of 71.
Arminda Rocha was born Dec. 31, 1949, in Fajã dos Vimes, San Jorge, Azores. She was the oldest of eight children. Arminda married the love of her life, Alvaro, in 1971. The couple lived for a brief time in Lisbon, where Arminda served as a police officer before they immigrated to the United States, settling in Half Moon Bay in 1976. After coming to Half Moon Bay, Arminda worked as a nursing assistant at Seton Coastside, where she worked for 16 years. In 1997, Arminda began working for the local school district as campus security at both Cunha Intermediate and the high school. She loved working at the school and would affectionately refer to the students as “her kids.” In 2015, she retired from the school district and relocated to Ceres, Calif., with her husband.
Arminda was a big part of the Portuguese community in Half Moon Bay. She always gave 110 percent to whatever she was tasked to do and was always there for a friend in need.
Arminda is preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Alvaro. She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Pendergast (James) and Elizabeth Caprista (Adam) as well as all her siblings.
There will be a memorial Mass for Arminda and Alvaro at 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, at Our Lady of the Pillar Church in Half Moon Bay.
