Antonio Jorge passed away peacefully after a long battle with COPD on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the age of 89.
Antonio moved to Half Moon Bay in 1967 and retired from Peterson Products in Belmont with more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and was a gold member of Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. as well as the Portuguese Cultural Center.
Antonio is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angelina George, daughter Liliet Cardoso and her husband, Tiberio, son Daniel George and his wife, Cherine, and grandchildren Christopher Cardoso, Tiberio “TJ” Cardoso, and Sara Hennemann and her husband, Nathaniel. On behalf of Antonio, the family wishes to thank their extended family of John and Elizabeth Brazil and Tony and Maria Lourenco for all the years of love and support. There will be a private Mass held in the next few weeks for the immediate family.
