It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Anthony John Mills, on Oct. 19, 2022.
Tony was born on August 15, 1938, in Manchester, England, to William and Mona Mills. He attended Kokstad High School in South Africa. Upon returning to the UK, he met and married his wife of 61 years, Barbara, who predeceased him this past April. Tony described their wedding day as the best day of his life, so it does bring us comfort knowing they have now been reunited for eternity.
Tony immigrated to the United States with Barbara and their children in 1968, arriving in California in 1973. Much of his career was spent at Fluor where he developed working relationships that grew into lifetime friendships.
Tony is survived by his son, Antony (Heidi) and daughter Nicola Vierhaus (Chris). He was so very proud of his grandchildren Kristen, Hannah and Alaina Vierhaus and Colton, Riley and Taylor Mills and was thrilled to have become a great-grandfather to Charlotte Carter. Tony is also survived by his younger brother, Rodger Mills.
Our family will forever be grateful for the compassionate care provided to our father by Maria Freitas and her staff at Maria’s Home for the Elderly where Tony had lived for the past year. We also wish to thank Tom Halloran of Duggan’s Funeral Service in San Francisco for his personal and professional service.
A joint celebration of life for Tony and Barbara is being planned and will be announced soon.
Services are entrusted to Duggan's Funeral Service of The Duggan Welch Family in San Francisco, Calif.
