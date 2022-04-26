Anthony Enos Deniz, age 87, passed way at home in Tucson, Ariz., with his wife of 57 years by his side. He was the youngest of six children of Ignacio and Gertrude Deniz. His family moved to San Mateo where he attended high school. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 and was a Korean veteran. He is survived by his wife, Vera, daughter Christina and granddaughter Ashley. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Tucson, Ariz.
