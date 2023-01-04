Anne Therese Minoletti (Van Dyke), died peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at John Muir Health Center in Walnut Creek.
Born in San Francisco to Ignatius and Anne Van Dyke, she was one of six children, attended St. John’s School, Ursuline High School, Lone Mountain College, and was active in sports for many years. Anne moved to the Coastside in 1973 with her family, and she became a well-known and loved Coastside resident. Anne retired as the owner and founder of Bay World Travel in Half Moon Bay. She and her husband, Til, shared their love of travel with their family and friends.
Anne loved her volunteer activities at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, Native Daughters of the Golden West, Senior Coastsiders, Table of Plenty, various charities of the Coastside, and participated in the good works of her church. She was a major part of the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, serving on the board for 27 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Attilio “Til” Minoletti for 50 years; devoted mother of Paul (Ginger) Minoletti, Therese Kirkendall, Carol (Randy) van Vaerenbergh; adored nana “Nans” of Christopher, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew, Megan, Nicole, Christine, Katelyn, and six great-grandchildren, Noah, Mia, Emma, Riley, Olivia and Ava. She is also survived by her siblings, Joan Deubler, Mary Duggar, Marge Silva and Steve Van Dyke, and predeceased by her brother Joseph.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 400 Church St., Half Moon Bay. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Coastside Adult Day Health Center or Senior Coastsiders.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.