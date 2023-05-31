Anne Niesen passed away on May 14, 2023, at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa as the result of a stroke she suffered earlier that day. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jane O’Connor, and is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Thomas Niesen, brother Kevin O’Connor, daughter Amy Niesen Kempiak, grandchildren Connor and Cassidy Kempiak, and son-in-law Andrew Kempiak.
Anne was born September 27, 1945, in San Mateo, California. She graduated from Aragon High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at UC Santa Barbara and a master's in counseling at University of Oregon. Anne worked as a social worker and rehabilitation counselor before she went back to school to become a certified financial planner. She built a successful wealth management practice that she ran for over 25 years.
Anne was a longtime resident of Half Moon Bay until she retired in 2012 and moved to Santa Rosa to be close to her grandchildren. Besides her family, Anne’s great love was to travel the world (preferably by luxury cruise ship). She and her husband visited over 40 countries in the course of their adventures together. She will be profoundly missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.