Anne Barbara Dymond died in March 2021. She lived in El Granada, Calif. She was 83.
Anne was born in Cobourg, Ontario, in 1937. She graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in sociology in 1960. She went to the university on scholarship. Anne was a nanny in France for two years, then returned to Toronto. She then taught high school English and French in Toronto.
Anne met her husband, Rolf Wertenauer, on a Youth Hostel canoeing trip in Algonquin Park, Ontario. They married in 1963. Rolf was a regional sales manager for Henckels. In 1964, their first daughter, Sonia, was born in Toronto. In 1966, through Rolf’s work, the family moved to California. In 1969, their second daughter, Alison, was born in San Mateo. Anne was a loving mother. The family moved to El Granada in 1978.
Rolf had an adventurous side and shared it with Anne, which made his family happy. Rolf made it possible for Anne and the girls to have experiences white water rafting on the Stanislaus River, snow skiing, bicycling, and backpacking. Their marriage ended, but they remained friends.
In 1980, Anne started a new career as a full-time travel agent. In 1985, Anne became the owner of All Wynds Travel, and was still a full-time travel agent there until 2005. Anne was always cheerful and helpful. Anne was then an original part of Frosch Travel until 2021. She had the opportunity to travel all over the world, from Jerusalem, to India, to Ireland.
A cheerful event in Anne’s life is when she rekindled a past relationship with Charles Dymond. They met originally at a Christian church camp where they were both camp counselors in Ontario in their youth. Charles moved from Ontario to Half Moon Bay in 2001. They were married in 2006 at the UUSM Church. Anne was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church since 1981, and she and Charles attended faithfully since 2001.
Anne had a calming influence on people. She has many friends from the church, and another circle of friends she knew for 50 years. Anne loved playing Bridge and loved playing card games with her family. She went on many outings and travels with her family. She was always so loving and wise to her family and friends, who loved her very dearly.
Anne is survived by her daughters, Sonia Wertenauer and Alison Wertenauer, of El Granada, Calif.; and her ex-husband, Rolf Wertenauer, of Half Moon Bay. She is preceded in death by her sister, Joan, and her husband, Charles Dymond.
We will inform everyone of a Celebration of Life on Zoom, or in person, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to contribute, please donate to UUSanMateo.org
