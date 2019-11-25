Nov. 16, 1930 – Nov. 21, 2019
Anabel Ray was born in Arkansas. Her dad and mom were of pioneer stock. William Estes Ray was a sharecropper. Verda was a homemaker. They had seven children, and Ann was the third.
Dad died suddenly in 1938, leaving a very destitute situation. Her maternal grandmother Lily was the rock that kept them together. Verda migrated to California in 1931 and sent for the children and their grandmother the following year. They lived in Ivanhoe and Visalia. Ann loved school and maintained a lifetime of being a student and avid reader.
Ann married at 16 and became a mother at 17. She went to work at the Bank of America and credited that experience for her gradual maturity to adulthood. A divorce after six years left her a single mom. The next seven years were all about becoming a woman, and learning how to take care of herself.
Her second marriage was to jazz musician Gary McFarland. It thrust her into a world that came to life after dark. She learned how to handle herself among celebrities in the unique world of jazz. The pace, late hours, travel and uncertainty contributed to another divorce.
She was teaching at Hunter College in New York City, researching at the Frick Museum and living in Greenwich Village when she met Bill. Her marriage to Bill lasted until her death 53 years later. It was a loving and fruitful union. They moved to San Francisco in 1971. The next 12 years were blissful as they entertained Ann’s grandchildren almost every weekend. Ann went back to school, taught at San Francisco City College, and Bill worked steadily in some excellent restaurants.
The couple purchased the Main Street Grill in Half Moon Bay in 1983. They worked hard and became successful, enabling Ann to continue school and her passion for art. She purchased a small fiber arts business in 2000 and poured her energy and creativity into making it a success along with her granddaughter. They expanded the business in 2004, and achieved a wonderful reputation. Customers loved her warmth, openness, and talent.
Ann became ill in 2015 and over the next four years, did her creative work mainly at home, being productive until the end.
She is survived by her husband Bill Gevas, son Cliff McFall, two brothers Bill and Mel Ray, sister Merle, grandchildren Kim and Greg McFall, great-grandchildren Isabella and Lola, and by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and distant relatives.
In her loss, death cannot be proud, for it deprived us of a lovely, independent, Renaissance lady. She was beautiful inside and out, warm, creative and unforgettable. A strong personality that epitomized charismatic goodness.
There will be a viewing from 12 to 2 p.m., with service from 2 to 3 p.m. and burial at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, at Skylawn Memorial Park.
