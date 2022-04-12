Angeline F. Bauman Bruce passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, after fighting a short battle with cancer. She lived a beautiful 92 years. Angeline was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she was an incredible friend to all.
Angeline was born on Oct. 4, 1929, in Pickrell, Nebraska, to Tom and Lena Bauman. She grew up on the farm and attended Doane College and Lincoln General Nursing School.
She met her beloved husband, William “Bill” Bruce, in 1954, which would soon lead her to the big adventurous move to the California coast. Angeline and Bill were married on April 14, 1956, at Christ Lutheran Church in Angeline’s hometown. Angeline and Bill settled in El Granada, Calif., and lived on the Coastside for 40 years. They had two sons, Tom and Jon Bruce.
Angeline worked as a Registered Nurse at a local clinic in Half Moon Bay, Moss Beach Hospital, and retired her career at Sequoia Hospital. Angeline and Bill retired in 1993 and moved to Brookings, Oregon. They returned to California in 2016 to be closer to family and received their promotion as great-grandparents.
Angeline and Bill loved to take trips in the many motor homes they owned over the years. They traveled to many destinations, but their favorite trip was coming back home to Half Moon Bay and spending time with family and friends.
Angeline loved spending time with her grandchildren and she would always show how much she cared for each of them. She loved to do crafts, play dominoes, bake cookies and make an incredible breakfast with all the works. She would bring the grandchildren to the park and would always treat them to Dairy Queen after. She always made sure to be at every major event for her grandchildren; she never wanted to miss out. That ongoing love did not stop, especially when her great-grandchildren came into the mix. She adored Aidan, Devin and Maeve, and seeing them grow each and every day. They always knew how to put a smile on her face and fill her with laughter.
Angeline was big in her faith, a devoted Lutheran, attending church every week. As a young girl she was confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Pickrell, Nebraska. She was a founding member of Coastside Lutheran Church in Half Moon Bay where she was an active member and friend to many in the congregation. When she moved to Brookings, she also got involved at Trinity Lutheran Church. Angeline was also a volunteer active member in the Emblem Club 254 in Brookings.
Angeline was a humble woman. She had the kindest heart and could light up any room. She shined with positivity and knew how to turn a day around. She was so invested in her family and friends; she would always remind everyone how much they meant to her. She was strong in any endeavor and had been through battles that she made look seamless. She would always remind people to do their best and simply enjoy life. Her smile, craft and laughter were contagious. She will be incredibly missed by all.
Angeline is preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Bruce, brother Edward Bauman and both of her parents, Tom and Lena Bauman. Angeline leaves behind her two sons, Tom Bruce (wife Clare Bruce) and Jon Bruce (wife Suzanne Bruce); her five grandchildren Nicole Lopes (husband Danny Lopes), Adriann Bruce-Zeilman (husband Blaze Zeilman), Allan Bruce, Evelyn Bruce and Eileen Bruce. She also leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren: Aidan, Devin, and Maeve Lopes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Coastside Lutheran Church, located at 900 N. Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay, Calif. Future plans for a service in her hometown of Pickrell, Nebraska, will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can kindly be made to Coastside Lutheran Church, 900 N. Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 or Sutter Health Hospice Care, 1700 S. Amphlett Blvd. Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402.
