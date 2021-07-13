Alvin Francis Bell passed away on June 30, 2021, at home after a short battle with cancer. He was 84.
Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Frank Bell, his mother, Helen Bell, and son Mike. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jeanne, daughter Cheryl, step-sons Ed (Jolie) and Mike, cousin Ken (Jeri Lynn), nine grandchildren and a host of long-term friends.
Alvin was raised in Lobitos Creek (Half Moon Bay) and attended Tunis School. He lived and worked on the family farm, which is now the Long Branch Saloon. He moved to San Mateo and is an alumnus of San Mateo High and received an engineering degree from College of San Mateo. He worked at Varian and was a 52-year employee of Litton Electron Devices as a mechanical engineer.
Alvin, “Al,” loved hunting and fishing his entire life. He belonged to the Half Moon Bay Deer Club and Los Banos Duck Club for more than six decades. He valued his long-term friendships and is loved by many. He was an avid outdoorsman, Giants fan, loved tractors, NASCAR and building his Lionel model trains. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade or a charity of choice.
