On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Alvaro Rocha, loving husband and father to two daughters, passed away at the age of 75.

Alvaro Manuel Rocha was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Praia da Victoria, Terceira, Azores. On May 22, 1971, he married his wife, Arminda, and they lived for a brief time in Lisbon, Portugal, before immigrating to the United States and settling in Half Moon Bay in 1976.

In 2015, Alvaro and his wife relocated to Ceres, Calif.

Alvaro loved spending time with his family and friends. He was very involved in local Portuguese organizations, including the Portuguese Culture Center and the I.D.E.S., where, in 1998, he was president. He had a great love for soccer and loved rooting for Portugal in the World Cup and his favorite Portuguese team Benfica. He also had a great love for plants and animals, especially birds.

Alvaro was preceded in death by his father, Jose, his mother, Maria, and his brother Fernando. He is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Arminda, and his two daughters, Suzanne Rocha (James Pendergast) and Elizabeth Caprista (Adam Caprista) as well as his siblings, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Turlock at the Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

