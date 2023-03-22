Alice Meilleur passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the age of 93 years. She was a resident of
Half Moon Bay for 51 years and remained in her last home for 38 years.
For most of her life, Alice volunteered to support her community and instilled this in her children and grand-children as we followed in her footsteps. She was a member of Native Daughters of the
Golden West, The Red Hats and several other charitable organizations. Alice was instrumental in the founding of the Coastside Country Fair and was the director for a couple of years. Alice worked for the Cabrillo Unified School District for 30 years, holding several positions, most notably administrator secretary.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Alice at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Senior Center on Main Street. All are welcome. Alice is survived by her children,
Marilyn, Jannine, Cynthia and Donald, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Alice will be greatly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.