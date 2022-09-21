In loving memory of Alice Kowaleski, born June 22, 1929, and died Sept. 1, 2022, at the age of 93.
She is the daughter of Bernhardt and Florence Vogt and survived by daughter Lorraine M., sons Carl V.(Paula), John V.(Erin), Walter V., and grandchildren Merritt and William.
Alice lived in Montara for 22 years, loved walking along the coastal trails with their dog G’Day, and visiting with their community of friends and neighbors. Alice was an advocate for the developmentally disabled and worked many years to help better their lives.
