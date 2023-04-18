Alan R. Nelson passed away on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, 17 years and two months after a catastrophic accident left him a quadriplegic.
Born April 1, 1967, son of the late Paul Nelson and Maria Nelson, Alan grew up in Pacifica until the family moved to the Half Moon Bay coastside in 1977.
There were two sides to Alan. The rowdy, rambunctious, fun and adventure-seeking Alan before his accident and the self-reflective and inner-focused Alan after his accident. Both sides presented Alan’s formidable personality, which, at times, was larger than life.
There was nothing, mechanical or otherwise, that Alan could not master. Dirt bikes at PMA with Tony Kravchenko, skateboards, as well as surfing Mavericks in the early 1990s, which scored him a photo in Surfer Magazine. Alan also took numerous surfing trips, driving all the way to Cabo San Lucas with friends Chris Leiby, Darin and Brian Bingham, Jim Tjogas Jr. and Sr. and Derek Bailey four times.
After a legitimate beating at Mavericks, Alan took up the martial art of Jiu Jitsu at Ralph Gracie Academy in San Francisco under the tutelage of resident black belt holder Kurt Osiander, with friends TK, Scott Myer, Josh Jasperson, Brian Overfelt, BJ Penn, and Raul Castillo.
After Alan’s accident, he resided at Mills Hospital in San Mateo before moving to Seton Coastside in Moss Beach.
Alan’s counselor and pastor, Thomas Nibbe, recognized Alan as a very keen intellectual and insightful personality. He was able to speak of matters beyond his educational level and revealed his prowess when discussing advanced intellectual topics.
In addition, Alan remained positive, taking the upper road, despite his extremely difficult condition.
Alan is survived by his mother, Maria Nelson, and his brothers Eric W. and Keith Nelson, of Montara, and niece Emma Nelson-Donald, of Victoria, Canada.
Alan’s family would like to express their most sincere appreciation of the staff and support staff at Mills Hospital and Seton Coastside Hospital as well as TK and Jason Freeworth for their care of Alan and their support of his family.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 21, 2023, at Our Lady of the Pillar Cemetery, at 926 Miramontes St. in Half Moon Bay.
Some of Alan’s renowned and outrageous exploits cannot be shared here, as this is a family newspaper, but will be shared from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11, 2023, at Old Princeton Landing. This day is known as King Kamehameha Day, and we'll give Alan a send-off worthy of the unique individual he was and always will be.
