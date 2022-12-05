San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating reports of a stabbing incident involving several juveniles on Sunday in Half Moon Bay.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Coastside deputies received a report of a physical altercation in progress in the Half Moon Bay Library parking lot. While they were on their way, they heard the group had dispersed but found a group of juveniles in the vicinity of the Half Moon Bay Sheriff’s substation on Kelly Avenue, Sheriff’s Capt. Rebecca Albin said.
(2) comments
Idiots.
Attn: County Supervisors and City Councilmembers,
Regarding the Dec 5, 2022 stabbing in the parking area of the HMB Library, please install security cameras with motion detectors before 2023.
